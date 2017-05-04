Butcher: ‘Mildenhall squad are determined to push on’

Captain Luke Butcher has insisted that Mildenhall Town have no intention of letting up after a trophy-laden 12-month period.

In 2016, Hall won the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup for the first time in the club’s history and followed that up this term by not only defending that trophy, but also being crowned Premier Division champions by a nine-point margin.

Pending official confirmation from the Football Association, Dean Greygoose’s side are now set for a maiden stint at Step Four in the Ryman League Division One North.

It is a leap into the unknown for the Recreation Way-based side, but Butcher believes there is enough quality and character within the Mildenhall ranks for the recent good work to continue a level higher.

“(The winning mentality) came towards the end of last season when we went on a winning streak then came over to Diss and beat the champions (Norwich United) in the cup final,” said the skipper, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s 9-0 demolition of Wivenhoe Town, as well as opening the scoring during Monday’s cup final win.

“It spurred us on and made us believe we could go on to win the league.

“We were not shouting it from the rooftops, but that was the talk from day one. Everyone got into that mind-set and that is what we have managed to do.

“The lads are buying into the thought of going up and making sure we give a good account of ourselves.

“We know it is going to be a tougher league, but I see no reason why we cannot keep pushing on. Everyone is keen to continue this success and hard work.”

As well as a trio of goals from the centre-back, Stephen Spriggs (2), Arran Mackay, Dan Brown and Luke Parkinson were all on target for the champions in their season-ending rout at relegated Wivenhoe’s expense.

The result ensured Mildenhall ended the season one point shy of 100.

n Suffolk FA have announced that Mildenhall’s Recreation Way ground will host one of the county cup finals if Colchester United reach the League Two play-offs, rendering their Weston Homes Community Stadium out of action.

If that happens, Hall will welcome Walsham-le-Willows and AFC Sudbury on Monday, May 15 in the Under-18 Midweek Cup Final (7.30pm).