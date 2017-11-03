Bury Town ‘weathering the storm’ of player unavailability

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has revealed his team are ‘hanging in there’ with the unavailability of eight first-team players — including the loss of Leon Ottley-Gooch to Stowmarket Town.

He said the club were ‘weathering the storm’ well following the 3-0 away victory over a fiery Chalfont St Peter in Tuesday night’s FA Trophy replay.

Kyran Clements — the player sent off in the 1-1 Saturday draw at Ram Meadow — redeemed himself by scoring in the first half, followed by strikes from Noel Aitkens and Cemal Ramadan.

But the game ended in chaos as the home side’s frustration spilled over — they finished the game with only eight players on the field, while Aitkens was sent off for Bury.

The win set up a second round qualifying tie with Bostik League Premier Division Billericay Town on November 11, a game Chenery is looking forward to.

He said: “There will be 1,500 plus spectators and that’s a great chance for the boys, especially the young lads, to experience that atmosphere.

“It will be a tough game but they all are for us at the moment.

“We’ve lost eight of our first-team squad, with Leon and also Liam Wales to Mildenhall and then injuries.

“So this period will probably be the most difficult, or at least I hope so.”

The Ottley-Gooch issue has seen the club submit a formal complaint to Suffolk FA regarding an alleged breach of the transfer rules.

A Suffolk FA spokesman said: “We have received a written complaint from Bury Town which is being dealt with in line with FA Rules and Regulations regarding Membership.

“As with any allegation, if it is proven it will be dealt with by an independent Suffolk FA Commission.”

Meanwhile, Chenery said that — as manager — he had put the situation behind him.

“You have to do what’s right as a club,” he said. “And things have to be done fairly, so I support why the complaint has been made.

“My concerns are with what’s happening on the pitch.”

He added that Saturday’s game, an away trip to Brentwood Town (3pm), would be tough but he has faith his team could remain unbeaten and record back-to-back clean sheets.

He said: “We’re sixth in the table and I think we can climb it, we just have to hang in there and weather the storm of unavailable players first.

“It’s also a great opportunity for the younger lads to shine. I don’t think we’ll have any injured players back by Saturday. I’m looking to strengthen the squad again but it’s notoriously difficult at this time of year.”

Bury Town signed goalkeeper Ben Mayhew last week to replace loanee James Bradbrook, who was recalled to Needham Market.