Bury Town host youth parade at Ram Meadow

In the picture

The club’s 14 youth teams paraded around the pitch during half-time of the first team’s Ryman League Division One North fixture with Thamesmead Town on Saturday.

Bury Town director Chris Ward said: “We had about 200 kids from the 14 youth teams, from Under-8s to Under-16s, involved. It was something we started last year, to have a youth parade on the final home game of the season every year.

“As our final home game this season falls on the Easter Monday we decided to bring it forward to Saturday.”

Bury Town Under-10 Colts were the mascots for the match, which finished 2-0 to the Blues, courtesy of first-half goals from Leon Ottley-Gooch and Ollie Hughes. The club are hoping to enter more teams into the Eastern Junior Alliance for the 2017/18 season. To find out more information contact youth secretary Carly Hughes via email at carly@burytownfc.co.uk