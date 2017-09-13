Bury St Edmunds striker sidelined for at least a month by injury

It has today been confirmed that Ollie Hughes will be out of action for about four weeks following a broken wrist.
The 30-year-old has now sustained three wrist injuries in just a year following two incidents, both against Thamesmead Town (home and away fixtures) last season.
Hughes has broken his radius, one of two large bones in the forearm, after a fall during The Blues 6-1 victory over Tilbury at the weekend.
The injury was confirmed on Tuesday after he underwent an X-ray and was forced to miss the 2-1 win at Norwich United that evening.
The club has wished the in form striker a speedy recovery, with hopes he can return faster than the four week time period initially suggested.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bury Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.