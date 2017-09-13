Bury St Edmunds striker sidelined for at least a month by injury

It has today been confirmed that Ollie Hughes will be out of action for about four weeks following a broken wrist.

The 30-year-old has now sustained three wrist injuries in just a year following two incidents, both against Thamesmead Town (home and away fixtures) last season.

Hughes has broken his radius, one of two large bones in the forearm, after a fall during The Blues 6-1 victory over Tilbury at the weekend.

The injury was confirmed on Tuesday after he underwent an X-ray and was forced to miss the 2-1 win at Norwich United that evening.

The club has wished the in form striker a speedy recovery, with hopes he can return faster than the four week time period initially suggested.