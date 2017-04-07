Bury’s Hughes looking towards future after season-ending injury

A fractured hand suffered in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Thamesmead Town has sidelined Ollie Hughes for the remainder of Bury Town’s season, but the striker – along with some of his team-mates – has held ‘positive talks’ regarding his future with the club.

Hughes, who sustained a broken wrist against the same opposition earlier in the campaign, is The Blues’ joint leading goalscorer this term alongside James Mayhew with 14.

And assistant manager Christian Appleford has revealed the frontman is one of a number of players that he and boss Ben Chenery are keen to retain for 2017/18.

“Unfortunately, Ollie will not play again this season, but there have been some discussions and he has indicated he will be with us next year,” said Appleford.

“Ollie is a Bury lad and he likes being a part of what we are doing here.

“There have been positive talks with a lot of the lads, but I think it is for Ben to say what deals have been agreed.

“Those will give us a good base and, if we can add the players we want in the summer, I am confident we will be very competitive next season.”

Hughes was on the scoresheet during the victory at Thamesmead’s expense, with his powerful effort in the 42nd minute adding to Leon Ottley-Gooch’s opener earlier in the contest.

Tomorrow, 11th-placed Bury will once again be at Ram Meadow, with play-off hunting Cheshunt the visitors (3pm).

Cheshunt head into the fixture five points adrift of the top five with four matches left to play.

For Bury, Mayhew is likely to be given the nod up front in Hughes’ absence, while there are no new injury concerns.

In January’s reverse fixture at Theoblads Lane, Bury lost 3-1 with Luke Read netting their goal – a result that sparked a six-game losing run for Chenery’s team.