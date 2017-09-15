Bury post back-to-back wins

A double strike from Darren Mills saw Bury Town add another three points to their tally on Tuesday evening.

Bury went on the attack from the start with Noel Aitkens forcing a good save and Ollie Fenn heading just over from a corner.

Mills opened the scoring for the Blues against the basement side in the seventh minute when he calmly slotted home after a lobbed ball over the top had put him through.

Blues goalkeeper Luis Tibbles did well to smother Cassmiro Datocampol’s low shot as the hosts came back into the game.

A fierce free-kick from United’s Tim Henery flew inches wide of the far post while Bury came close to doubling their lead through chances for Aitkens and Luke Read, the latter’s shot cleared close to the line by Shaun Wones.

With the second half under a minute old, Mills grabbed his second goal with a beautiful volley beating the goalkeeper.

Captain Bradley Barber hit a shot straight at the home custodian before a quick Norwich break saw Nathan Stewart waste his chance by firing high and wide.

A Barber cornerwas met by a thumping header from Mills, but the ball went wide of the far post.

Bury were starting to sit back and paid the price on 65 minutes with Stewart again powering forward and laying off to Liam Jackson, who smashed in from close range.

Norwich took the game to Bury chasing the equaliser, but the visitors went close again when Mills’ header was a whisker away from securing him a hat-trick.

Norwich finished strong but neither side could add to their goal tally and Bury took the win.

Bury: Tibbles, De’ath (Cooper, 41’) White, Fenn, Ottley-Gooch, Clements, Aitkens, Read, Mills, Barber (c), Ramadan (Jolland, 69’). Unused subs: Jolland, Yaxley.

Free Press Man of The Match: Darren Mills. Attendance: 92