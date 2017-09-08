Bury out to right FA Cup wrongs

After an enforced break Ben Chenery says his Bury Town side will be going out all guns blazing to right the wrongs against their FA Cup conquerors Tilbury at Ram Meadow tomorrow.

The Dockers (11th) return to Suffolk for their Bostik League Division One North fixture (3pm) three weeks after inflicting a 2-1 defeat over Bury in the FA Cup, which left them with an 11-day break following the 2-2 come-from-behind draw at Soham Town Rangers.

And Chenery admits their disappointing cup exit will add a bit more spice to their return tomorrow.

“It was an enforced rest which was not ideally what we would have wanted, but it was a chance to rest up some tired legs, work on some things and get some lads back to full fitness, so we are using it as a positive.

“It is important we hit the ground running on Saturday and make sure we impose ourselves on the opposition to get a positive result.

“We were disappointed with our performance against Tilbury, but credit to them as they won the game.

“Obviously we want to put that right in front of our own fans.

“We need to move the ball like we can and get back to winning ways.”

Ollie Canfer and Luke Read (unavailable) are likely to be missing tomorrow but there will be a welcome return in the heart of defence for experienced summer singing and former loannee Leon Ottley-Gooch (calf).

The Blues (13th), with one win and two draws from four games, then travel to bottom side Norwich United on Tuesday (7.45pm).