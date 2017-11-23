Bury & District Sunday Football League round-up

In the outstanding Sunday Suffolk Cup tie Gym United travelled to Ipswich to play Borussia Martlesham and came away with a 4-0 victory scorers Nathan Clarke, Jack Brame, Andrew Wood and Alex Mcintosh with a goal apiece, they book their place in the quarter-finals along with two other Bury League sides Mellis and Bury Bowl.

The final group game of the division 3 ko cup was played as Eastbury Eagles travelled to Thetford to play Norfolk Terriers, Eagles came away with a resounding 5-1 win to top the group B table, scorers for Eagles Iain Bentley, William Gough, Alex Smith and Jack Phillips, Jeff Baxter replying for Terriers.

Now to the league action, in Division One Tostock we’re unable to raise a side to travel to play Liberty so the Home side take the 3 points. Over at Northumberland Avenue leaders Howards lost 2-0 to visitors Mellis who scored through Thomas Green and Jordan Stackwood to move up to third. At Symonds Road Bury Bowl won a tight game 1-0 against Whelneatham James Buckmaster with the winner to send bowl up to fifth.

In Division Two Horringer continued to lead the division after a 5-2 win over Coldham Hall scorers for Horringer new signing Shaun Avis 2, Sam Cordell, Harry Gathercole and an OG, Coldham replied with Oliver Robotham and Chris Drewery.

Second placed Moreton Hall Youth Ferals kept the pressure on by beating Occold 4-1 Jake Peasgood netting a hat-trick (moving top of the div 2 goal scoring chart with 13) and Callum Dove with the other Jack Wilson replying for Occold. Ixworth travelled to Great Barton to play Moreton Hall Youth 96 and came away with a 1-0 win to leap above them into third. Fourth placed Brandon Town hammered bottom of the table Black Boy 9-2 Ben Stucky with a treble, Josh Green with a double and Charlie Stroud, Casey Underwood, Lewis Tuffs and Daniel Miranda with a goal apiece, Jason Chasney with a brace for Black Boy.

Division Three tabletoppers Pakenham turned around a 2-1 deficit to win 4-3 against Kings Arms FC Jordan Ashton, Ashley Hayhoe (going top of the div 3 goal scoring chart with 10) Kevin Butler and Jesse Colman with a goal each, replying for kings arms Robin Holland and James Halgarth with a brace. Second placed Eriswell travelled to thetford to play Danepak and came away with the points after an 8-3 win scorers for Eriswell Chris Smith with four, Steven Mitchell, Spike Murkin, Luke Turner and Liam Farnham with a goal each Adam meen with a brace and James Dean replying for Pak. Chedburgh moved up into third with a 2-1 away win over Thurston, Callum Paxton and Daniel Smith scoring for Chedburgh Bonnah Hitchings for Thurston.

In Division Four league leaders Bardwell Sport travelled to the Sugar Beet and came away with a 6-3 win over Abbots 07 Thomas Agricole, George Cummings and an OG making up the goals for Abbots. Second placed Hardwick beat Breda 1-0 at Oakes Road with Charlie French scoring the only goal of the game to keep up the pursuit at the top. Rougham move into third with a Home victory over Westbury Wanderers. Eye Saints and Great Barton went goal crazy with Saints recording a 5-3 win. Lastly a local derby at Elmswells Grove Lane saw Elmswell Youth record a 3-1 win over their senior opponents, Tom Scott scoring the only goal for Elmswell.