Bury boss wants his players to remain competitive

Ben Chenery will not be telling his Bury Town players to change the way they go in for challenges, despite a recent flurry of red cards.

Bradley Barber’s sending off in just the second minute at Dereham Town on Tuesday — a game that ended 2-0 to the hosts —was the fifth dismissal the Blues have received in their last 13 outings.

Chenery, though, believes his side are the victim of a changing of the times within football, rather than them possessing a reckless streak.

“Refereeing is changing. They get so much information now: was there intent? Were his feet off the ground? When I played it was so much more black and white,” said the Bury boss.

“Instead of standing back and thinking, they are making snap decisions.

“I think football from the Premier League right down to us in the Bostik League needs to go back to basics with refereeing.

“This is non-league football and we are doing the best we can to entertain.

“It is competitive and we all want to win. Let’s not take that away from the lads that turn up to play — they work hard all week and give everything they have.”

The defeat at leaders Dereham followed Saturday’s FA Trophy clash at big-spending Billericay Town.

It seemed at one point an upset was on the cards when goals from Cemal Ramadan (pen) and Ollie Hughes put Bury 2-1 in front, before the hosts’ superiority took over and they ran out 6-2 winners.

“We did well and caused them a number of problems,” Chenery said of his team’s performance at the AGP Arena.

“We created plenty of chances, even in the second half when they came on strongly.

“They certainly knew they had been in a game and there will not be many sides that go there and score two goals.”

Tomorrow it is a case of sixth hosting fifth as Bury entertain Bowers & Pitsea at Ram Meadow (3pm).

After collecting just one point from the last six on offer, Chenery is eager for his team to return to winning ways.

“It is a big game for us. Like us, they always seem to be in and around the play-offs,” he added.

“We have had a few comings and goings to contend with recently, plus suspensions and injuries, so we have had to ride a bit of storm and performance-wise we have done that well.

After that, the Blues will host Newmarket Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round on Tuesday (7.45pm).