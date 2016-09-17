Bury boss mindful of false position

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery has warned Blues fan not to get carried away with his side’s flying start to the season — admitting they are exceeding expectations.

Bury go into the start of back-to-back home games tomorrow — with the visit of 11th place Brightlingsea Regent (3pm) before entertaining 9th place AFC Hornchurch on Tuesday (7.45pm) — in second place, four points from top spot with a game in hand and protecting the last unbeaten record in Ryman League Division One North after seven matches.

But with last season’s top scorer Ollie Hughes suffering a double fracture to his wrist in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Thamesmead Town that will keep him out for a possible six weeks, while playing captain Bradley Barber is ruled out tomorrow with a reoccurrence of a back injury, Chenery is warning against getting carried away.

“We are over exceeding expectations at the moment with the resources we have,” he said.

“But we have a good crop of boys and it is a credit to those lads. They are still learning in their young football careers.

“It is great to be up there and we want to be there but I am conscious other teams with more resources, like Hornchurch and Thurrock, are still finding their feet and we’re not the finished article.”

Striker Hughes had already scored four times in eight appearances this season.

Chenery said: “He is at the heartbeat of everything we do and he is going to be a big miss.

“I am not sure how we stand with playing with a cast on but that is something he will look at with a specialist.”

With only one goalkeeper currently available, the Blues chief continues to be frustrated in his attempts to bolster the squad, with a forward now also on his agenda.

“We are working within certain constraints but watch this space,” he said.

He feels the next two games will pose the biggest challenge they have faced.

“I think Brightlingsea and Hornchurch will be our toughest tests,” he said.

“Both have got good managers and players and will be a benchmark for us.”