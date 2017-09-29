Bury boss expects reaction after home loss

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Bury Town 0

Dereham Town 1

The gulf in class on Tuesday evening was not properly reflected in the scoreline but Bury Town’s Ben Chenery is confident he will get a reaction at fellow top six side Canvey Island on Saturday (3pm).

Following a rather fortuitous 2-1 victory at Cheshunt on Saturday, which arose from a dubious penalty dispatched by Cemal Ramadan, a below-par Blues were unable to cash in another get-out-of-jail free card in mid-week.

After an inspired performance from goalkeeper Luis Tibbles kept them in the game, including an early penalty save, slick passing Dereham eventually had to accept a gift-wrapped goal by Kyran Clement’s blunder just after the hour mark for what proved the decisive goal by Joe Gatting.

It could and should have been more, though, as a depleted Bury side, with two centre-halves operating at full-backs, despite Joe White and David Cooper sitting on the bench, surrendered their unbeaten run at six games in all competitions without much of a fight.

“We lacked a bit of zip and tempo about our game and we lacked creativity in the final third,” admitted manager Chenery.

“We started brightly first 10 and then we went off the boil a little bit.

“We gave a dreadful goal away, which at this level of football is unacceptable.

“Two poor errors and you can come in afterwards and say we weren’t at it and it didn’t go for us, but we got a point. That is what we should be saying.

“Luis Tibbles has made a couple of good saves and we have had some good spells of pressure, but we have really not threatened the goal enough.

“I am really disappointed we have not carried on from Saturday against Cheshunt.

“I think we should have managed to manufacture a point, and four from six would have been good really, given Saturday’s win away.

“There was some below-par performances tonight from too many players.”

But with Bury’s first league defeat since the 4-1 loss at home to title challengers AFC Hornchurch on August 26 only seeing them drop a place from 5th to 6th in the standings, Chenery is desperate for his charges to use the disappointment in the changing room on Tuesday to good force in the coming games at Canvey Island tomorrow and Hertford at home next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Looking ahead to the Essex trip, where he hopes to have striker Ollie Hughes back playing in a cast as well as Noel Aitkens and Liam Wales back from holiday, he said: “We will get a reaction. We always do well there.

“I could not think of a better game away from home.

“We will get a reaction. They are all good lads in there and they are all disappointed.

“You can’t lose sight of what we are trying to do.

“We have been on a good run, but we have come unstuck and we have to go back on another run and put it right Saturday. And we have done that this season when we have lost games and come back again stronger.

“Hopefully we can get some bodies back and we will get a result.

“We did well against Hertford away (6-0) and we have just got to put things right here.”

With midfielder Aitkens unavailable, Chenery made one change to Saturday’s winning line-up for then seventh-placed Dereham’s visit, with Ramadan starting wide right.

The first goalmouth action saw home debutant Spriggs concede a penalty after knocking Gatting inside nine minutes, but Tibbles palmed out Danny Beaumont’s central strike.

After Ramandan saw an effort from out wide punched clear, Bury fell very much on the backfoot with Tibbles called into action to save from Jake Anema and David Hinton while Beaumont’s header flew just over the crossbar.

Bury were fortunate to end the half with 11 players after an off-the-ball incident involving captain Bradley Barber retaliating to a tackle went unseen by the officials.

Darren Mills’ blistering long-range effort forced Dereham’s Elliott Pride into a good save at the start of the second half before Tibbles make a great double safe at the other end. to deny Beaumont and Hinton.

But he was powerless to stop Gatting breaking the deadlock with a lofted finish in the 62nd minute after a kamikaze backpass from Clements gifted him the golden chance, with substiture Joe White unable to hack it off the line.

Lacklustre Bury came close to an almost instant reply though with Barber’s free-kick destined for the top corner before Pride’s hand tipped it over.

The Blues were not able to test him again though, with Ollie Canfer’s volley, which came down over the crossbar, the closest they came to securing an undeserved equaliser.

Bury: Tibbles, Canfer, Spriggs (White 61) Fenn, Ottley-Gooch, Clements, Ramadan, Read, Mills, Barber, Jolland. Unused subs: Cooper, Kennedy. Attendance: 275

Free Press Man of The Match: Luis Tibbles