Bury, AFC at home on opening day

Bury Town and AFC Sudbury will have the luxury of home comforts on the opening day of the 2017/18 Bostik League Division One North season.
Romford will be Bury’s visitors to Ram Meadow on Saturday, August 12, while Sudbury play host to Canvey Island.
Mildenhall Town’s first ever match at Step Four will see them travel to Heybridge Swifts, with Soham Town Rangers also on the road at AFC Hornchurch.
On the August bank holiday (August 28), Dean Greygoose will take his Mildenhall side to his former club Sudbury, with the return fixture scheduled for Boxing Day.
On the same dates, Soham will be taking on Bury, with the first of those matches being played at Julius Martin Lane.
New Year’s Day sees the A134 derby between Sudbury and Bury, with Soham entertaining Dereham Town and Mildenhall at Norwich United.
The campaign will conclude on Saturday, April 28 — a date that again sees Bury and Sudbury at home.
Bury welcome Haringey Borough and AFC go head-to-head with Grays Athletic.
Mildenhall, meanwhile, are at Aveley and the curtain will come down on Soham’s season at Heybridge.
In the Premier Division, Needham Market open up at Burgess Hill Town, before hosting Brightlingsea Regent on the August bank holiday.
The Marketmen will then travel to Brightlingsea for the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, with Leiston the visitors to Bloomfields on New Year’s Day.
Richard Wilkins’ men will end the 2017/18 term away from home at Kingstonian.
Key Dates:
Saturday, August 12 (opening day)
Premier Division
Burgess Hill v Needham
Division One North
Bury v Romford
AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island
Heybridge Swifts v Mildenhall
AFC Hornchurch v Soham
Monday, August 28
Premier Division
Needham v Brightlingsea
Division One North
AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall
Soham v Bury
Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day)
Premier Division
Brightlingsea v Needham
Division One North
Mildenhall v AFC Sudbury
Bury v Soham
Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)
Premier Division
Needham v Leiston
Division One North
Sudbury v Bury
Soham v Dereham
Norwich United v Mildenhall
Saturday, April 28
Premier Division
Kingstonian v Needham
Division One North
Bury v Haringey Borough
Sudbury v Grays Athletic
Aveley v Mildenhall
Heybridge v Mildenhall