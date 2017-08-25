Brecklanders eye top spot

Thetford Town could find themselves top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at the end of this weekend.

The Brecklanders climbed up to second in the fledgling table after drawing 0-0 at home with Kirkley & Pakefield on Tuesday night.

The stalemate saw Danny White’s side extend their unbeaten run to four games, as it followed a 2-0 victory away at FC Clacton last Saturday, which saw frontmen Robbie Priddle and Tanner Call both find the target.

A victory for White’s men at Saffron Walden Town tomorrow (3pm), coupled with a defeat for leaders Coggeshall Town, would see them rise to the summit ahead of hosting Great Yarmouth Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Walsham-le-Willows will look to preserve their unbeaten league record when they visit Haverhill Rovers tomorrow (3pm).

The Willows, who drew 0-0 at Ely City last weekend, travel to Wroxham on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n Stowmarket Town are hoping to bounce back from Wednesday’s Emirates FA Cup preliminary round replay — after a 3-1 defeat at Romford — when they return to league action this weekend.

The Old Gold and Blacks host Newmarket Town at Woodbridge Town’s Notcutts Park tomorrow (3pm) while work continues to be carried out on their own pitch at Greens Meadow.

Andrew Wood’s first-half strike was cancelled out in the second half by higher league Romford in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, before Wednesday’s replay at Ship Lane saw the Essex team, a step above in the national league system, emerge as the victors.

Stow will travel to Felixstowe & Walton United in the second round of the Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup in November, while Walsham have been handed a home tie against Brantham.

n In the First Division, Team Bury will look to get their season up and running when they visit Norwich CBS tomorrow (3pm), before hosting Debenham LC on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The Blues were thrashed 10-1 at Little Oakley last weekend, with Barney Gillies grabbing the goal for Bury.

n Needham Market Reserves will be hoping to notch their first home win of the season when they host King’s Lynn Town Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

Goals from William Wharton-Richardson (two) and Bowen McCrory sealed a 3-2 win for the Marketmen at Norwich United Reserves on Saturday, before AFC Sudbury Reserves ran out 5-0 winners at Bloomfields on Tuesday night.

Bury host Ransomes Sports, and Needham go to Lakenheath, in the second round of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup on October 14.