BREAKING NEWS: Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews commits to club for another three years

Rick Andrews is to remain as manager of title-chasing Stowmarket Town after committing to stay at the club for another three years.

The Stow boss was appointed as part of an interim management team, along with Ricky Licence, in March 2013 following the resignation of Shane Austin, before taking over permanently ahead of the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

Finishes of 14th, 11th and 14th followed in Andrews’ first three full seasons at the helm, as well as a run to the final of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Knockout Cup last May.

But 2016-17 has seen Stow enjoy one of the best seasons in their history, with last week’s 2-0 derby win against Debenham LC sealing a top-three finish and the club’s first-ever promotion, as long as they make the necessary improvements to their floodlights.

Stow host AFC Sudbury Reserves at Greens Meadow this Saturday (3pm) for their final game of the season, with Andrews’ side needing a point to wrap up the title.