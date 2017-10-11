BOSTIK LEAGUE: Whight heads for Sudbury

Have your say

Just two days after Billy Holland swapped Needham Market for AFC Sudbury, his former team-mate Joe Whight has joined the midfielder at the King’s Marsh Stadium.

Holland completed his move to AFC on Monday — a deal that saw him reunited with his ex-Needham boss Mark Morsley.

And now Whight has made the same switch as Morsley takes his number of new signings up to four following his recent appointment.

Needham boss Richard Wilkins told the club’s website: “Joe felt he would like to play at centre-back and Mark was offering this as well as a new challenge.”

Whight joined The Marketmen from Bury Town in February 2015.