BOSTIK LEAGUE: Rhys Henry departs AFC Sudbury

Rhys Henry, who joined AFC Sudbury from Maldon & Tiptree in the summer, has agreed to have his contract cancelled and has left the club.

The fast-raiding midfielder or forward was the last remaining player at the club from 10 summer signings made by previous manager Jamie Godbold.

New boss Mark Morsley had previously told supporters his job was to 'dismantle the first-team and re-build from there'.

Henry, who had only made his return from injury in Tuesday night's Suffolk FA Premier Cup defeat against Needham Market, coming off the bench in the last 15 minutes, played a total of seven times this season without scoring and made eight appearances with the club over his two spells.

His departure follows Adam Mills (Needham), Dave Cowley (Stowmarket Town), Tevan Allen (Bury Town), Jake Turner (Brightlingsea Regent), Julian Smith (Aveley), Louis Blake (unknown), Joe Claridge (Maldon & Tiptree), and record appearance holder and captain Sam Clarke (Harlow Town), since ex-Needham Market manager Morsley took over last month.

AFC Sudbury are currently 15th in the Bostik League Division One North table and travel to 10th place Waltham Abbey on Saturday looking to record back-to-back league wins, following last weekend's last-gasp 3-2 success at home to Tilbury.