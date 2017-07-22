BOSTIK LEAGUE: Pope joins Soham

Soham Town Rangers have announced the signing of former Mildenhall Town goalkeeper Josh Pope.
The 28-year-old left Mildenhall at the end of last season, citing a work-enforced relocation as the reason behind his departure.
However, Pope was back between the posts for the Suffolk side last week as they took on St Neots Town in pre-season action.
Any chance of a swift return to Recreation Way were ended, though, when Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose secured the services of former Histon shot-stopper Sam Roach.
Instead, Pope has now linked up with Soham following their 3-0 friendly victory at Rothwell Town this afternoon.
The Greens have also announced the signing of midfielder Lewis Clayton.
