Needham Market have secured the loan services of Colchester United’s Diaz Wright.

The midfielder, who is the son of former Ipswich Town player Jermaine Wright, has made two senior appearances for The U’s.

However, he has now agreed to join The Marketmen until the end of November and will be in the squad for tonight’s match at Hendon (7.45pm).

Wright’s contract at Colchester is due to expire next summer.