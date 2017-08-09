BOSTIK LEAGUE: Crow lands at Mildenhall

Have your say

Mildenhall Town have secured the services of former professional Danny Crow.

Manager Dean Greygoose revealed last week that he had offered a deal to the 31-year-old striker, who featured in friendly games against Eynesbury Rovers and Haverhill Borough.

And now the two parties have reached an agreement, with Crow set to be included in the Mildenhall squad for their Bostik League Division One North opener at Heybridge Swifts on Saturday (3pm).

Crow started his career with Norwich City, before having spells with the likes of Cambridge United and Peterborough United.

He ended last season with AFC Sudbury, but he could not help them preserve their Isthmian League Premier Division status.

Meanwhile, Mildenhall have re-signed experienced frontman Chris Bacon.

The former King’s Lynn Town centre-forward scored 16 goals last term as Mildenhall wrapped up a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and League Challenge Cup double.

Left-back Ross Taylor — previously of Arlesey Town — has also signed on ahead of the weekend’s curtain raiser.