Blues boss will take another look at defender Spriggs before a decision

Experienced centre-half Ricky Spriggs was brought in to make his debut for Bury Town in Tuesday’s cup win — but Ben Chenery says he has not yet made a decision whether to make him a permanent addition to his squad.

The former AFC Sudbury player was plying his trade two leagues lower with both Halstead Town, where he captained the side, and FC Holland, last season.

HARD WORK: David Cooper battling for possession

And with a lack of options in that area of the pitch, highlighted by moving Leon Ottley-Gooch from midfield and Ollie Fenn dropping back from there when he was injured, the Bury Town manager is keen to get someone else in.

“We are taking a look at Ricky and will have another look at him in training,” he said.

“Ricky has been about a bit but is a solid centre-half, and given the recent situation with Leon being out, we are going to see what he can bring to us.”

Spriggs, who will turn 24 on Wednesday, was one of a number of changes to the side that drew 0-0 at home to Aveley in the Bostik League Division One North on Saturday that eventually won through in the first round of the Velocity Trophy (League Cup) on penalties at Harlow Town on Tuesday, following a 1-1 draw.

CONSISTENT: Luis Tibbles

“We changed it about a bit and I thought we were very good value for the draw,” said Chenery.

“With our recent penalty misses it was come to come through the shootout by scoring four times.”

Summer signing Tommy Robinson, a teenage winger from lower league Cornard United, started the game to make his first competitive Blues appearance, and was another plus point for the manager on the night.

“Tommy came in and player well,” he said.

“He is taking a bit of time but he is a young lad.

“He is getting better and better though and I am regularly working with him at the (West Suffolk) College.

“He is someone who I believe has a bright future ahead of him.”

The Blues go into tomorrow’s game at third-from-bottom Cheshunt (3pm) in seventh place and just a point off the automatic play-off places.

But Chenery felt they should have been in the top six after squandering some golden chances on Saturday.

“I think we deserved to win against Aveley.

“We had two or three very good chances and, as I said to the players after the game, to be a team in the top six you have got to be ruthless at both ends.

“But we are four undefeated in the league and that is a positive.

“Cheshunt is always a tough place to go.

“We will take the same mentally we had on Saturday and just need to be more clinical in front of goal.”

On Tuesday Bury are back at Ram Meadow with the side currently one place above them, Dereham Town, visiting (7.45pm).

“We have got to make sure our home ground is somewhere teams fear coming,” said Chenery.

n Former Bury Town goalkeeper Nick Pope played the full game for Burnley in he 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday with Tom Heaton having had a dislocated shoulder confirmed following the previous game, which had seen the former West Suffolk College pupil make his Premier League bow.

But Burnley announced the signing of ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, 33, yesterday as competition for the number one spot.