Benterman replaces Murphy at Debenham helm

Less than two weeks after leaving Halstead Town, Mark Benterman has been appointed the new manager of Debenham LC.

Benterman has replaced Ben Murphy, who had been in charge of The Hornets since late August.

A statement from chairman Steve Sherwood on Debenham’s Facebook page read: “The committee are pleased to announce that Mark Benterman and his management team are to join The Hornets with immediate effect.

“We are sorry to ask Ben Murphy to step aside from the role and thank him sincerely for his hard work and dedication to the cause, but the opportunity to bring Mark to the club was a chance in a lifetime, and we have acted quickly and decisively to obtain his services.

“Mark has ambition and drive and his record at Halstead Town over the last four years speaks for itself.

“Mark and his team will take training on Tuesday and I urge all players to come and meet with the new establishment. “That invitation is also extended to all fans and officials to offer our usual warm welcome.

“From a personal point of view I am looking forward to this new journey and I believe Mark is the man to take our club into the future.”

Benterman has inherited a side that sits 18th in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division following yesterday’s 3-1 defeat at Braintree Town Reserves.