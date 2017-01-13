Andrews says Stow could be on the verge of something ‘special’

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Framlingham Town 2

Stowmarket Town 2

Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews says his title-chasing team could achieve something ‘special’ if they can maintain their current form.

The Old Gold and Blacks twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Framlingham Town at the weekend, a result which stretches their unbeaten league run to eight games.

Ahead of hosting Team Bury at Greens Meadow tomorrow (3pm), Stow occupy second place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division table and have lost just once in the league all season.

And while Andrews says his side are not getting carried away, the Stow boss did concede that teams below his side will have to step up.

“I do think we’re on the verge of something special,” he said, “and I think the players feel it as well.

“We’re not getting carried away, but teams that are chasing us have got to better us.

“They can’t just match our points, they’ve got to better our points, and a lot of the teams around us have got some tough games.

“There’s loads of twists to go, all we’ve got to do is worry about ourselves.

“We just have to keep our feet on the ground. We’re perfectly on target for where we want to be.

“We’ve always said the last 10 games we want to be in the mix, and unless we disastrously fold, which I don’t think we will, I’m excited where it’s going to take us.”

It is a mark of how strong Andrews’ squad is at Stow now that he was able to name a starting XI on Saturday with more than half of the players picked having played at a higher level.

And that was without recent signing Phil Weavers, Lloyd Clarke, Tom Bradlaugh and the Howell brothers (Ace and Lamell) being available.

“We came into the game with no excuses, because I’m sure Fram were the same, like any other club this season,” Andrews said.

“We had players unavailable and a few carrying knocks, but we’ve got a good squad and we had to utilise it. We weren’t at our best but we’ve come away unbeaten, so I think that’s a mark of a good side.”

Stow went into the trip to Badingham Road with plenty of confidence after recording comfortable wins against Debenham LC and Holland FC over the festive period.

But this was far from comfortable for Andrews’ side, as twice they found themselves trailing. Danny Smith put Fram in front with a fine volley through a crowded box after nine minutes, before Steve Holder atoned for his penalty miss by converting the rebound on 17 minutes.

James Mayhew’s looping header restored the home side’s lead six minutes later, but they were pegged back again 13 minutes from time when Jack Baker fired home.

Stowmarket Town: Higgins, Licence, A Clarke, Wright, Marjoram, Carver (Codrington 70), Cunningham, Moore, Holder (Baker 57), Bugg, McPhillips (Murray 46). Sub not used: Horner. Booked: Wright, Baker, Codrington. Referee: R Barker. Attendance: 74. Free Press man of the match: Moore.