Alternative Suffolk FA county cup final venues announced in case Colchester United reach the play-offs

Suffolk FA have announced the alternative venues which will be used for seven county cup finals should Colchester United qualify for the League Two play-offs.

Seven finals are scheduled to take place at the Weston Homes Community Stadium, starting from Sunday, May 7 through to Monday, May 15.

However, the finals have always been subject to the U’s not being involved in the end-of-season play-offs.

Suffolk FA county cups competitions manager Adrian Moye said: “With Colchester entering their final match of the season, at home to Yeovil on Saturday, with a chance of still reaching the play-offs, we have arranged alternative venues in the event that they do qualify.

“As their match on Saturday does not kick-off until 5.30pm, the result and whether they have reached the play-offs, will not be known until around 7.30pm on Saturday - less than 24 hours before the kick-off of the Suffolk FA Sunday Cup final the following afternoon.

“With this in mind, we have decided to communicate this information out now so as to give everyone as much notice as possible in the event that the venues have to be switched to other grounds.”

The seven finals will still go ahead on the scheduled dates and at the same kick-off times but at the following alternative venues:

Sunday, May 7: Sunday Cup - Mellis v AFC Chelmondiston, at AFC Sudbury, 2.30pm

Monday, May 8: Premier Cup sponsored by Omni Freight Services Ltd - Needham Market v Lowestoft Town, at AFC Sudbury, 7.30pm

Tuesday, May 9: Junior Cup - Bacton United v Oulton Broad, at Leiston, 7.30pm

Wednesday, May 10: Primary Cup - AFC YourShirts v Bures United, at AFC Sudbury, 7.30pm

Thursday, May 11: Senior Reserve Cup sponsored by Days Sports - Stowmarket Town v Woodbridge Town, at Needham Market, 7.30pm

Friday, May 12: Women’s Cup sponsored by HomeStore Self Storage - Lowestoft Town v Ipswich Town, at Leiston, 7.30pm

Monday, May 15: Boys Under-18 Midweek Cup - Walsham-le-Willows v AFC Sudbury, at Mildenhall Town, 7.30pm