Needham Market drawn against runaway Thurlow Nunn leaders in quarter finals of Suffolk Premier Cup

Runaway Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton United’s credentials will be put to the test after being drawn away to title holders' Needham Market in the quarter-finals of this season’s Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup.

Needham, who play two steps higher in the non-league pyramid in the Bostik League Premier Division, came through a tough test against AFC Sudbury to set up the quarter final against the Seasiders.

PENALTIES: Several of this season's ties have been decided by penalty, including the Bury Town v Newmarket Town game in the last round. Bury have been drawn against Brantham Athletic (Picture: Mark Westley)

And Felixstowe will have their work cut out if they are to reach the last four.

However, the Thurlow Nunn League is guaranteed at least one semi-finalist as Haverhill Rovers play host to Kirkley & Pakefield, while Brantham Athletic have the chance to knock-out higher-league opponents when they entertain Bury Town.

The remaining tie sees Leiston face Ipswich Town, with Ipswich conceding home advantage even though they were drawn out first.

Omni Freight Services Premier Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Haverhill Rovers v Kirkley & Pakefield, Brantham Athletic v Bury Town, Ipswich Town v Leiston to be played at Leiston, Needham Market v Felixstowe & Walton Utd.

Ties will be played on Tuesday or Wednesday, February 13th & 14th 2018, kick-offs 7.45pm, with no extra time.

Meanwhile, Lakenheath have been drawn against Bungay Town in the quarter finals of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Achilles v Felixstowe Harpers Utd, Bramford Utd v Woodbridge Town, Lakenheath v Bungay Town, Leiston Res v Brantham Athletic Res.

Ties will be played on Saturday, February 10th 2018, kick-offs 2pm, with no extra time.