Motty decides to leave his BBC position

Legendary commentator John Motson has announced the end of his 50-year association with the BBC.

The former Culford schoolboy, who is popularly known by the nickname of ‘Motty’ has covered 10 World Cups and more than 200 England games for the broadcaster.

However, at the end of the current football season, the 72-year-old has decided to move on.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time commentating for BBC Sport,” said Motson.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to witness some of the biggest moments in football history mere yards away from the action, so I’ve really been very lucky.”

Motson added that he hoped to continue working within football broadcasting, though.

“I’m hoping to keep my association with football and with broadcasting — I’m not retiring from everything, I’m retiring from the BBC,” he said.