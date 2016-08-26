Mildenhall making the most of fear factor to chalk up perfect record

Mildenhall Town manager Dean Greygoose has said some teams are now scared of facing them this season.

The Hall have made a flying start to the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign, winning all four of their league fixtures so far to sit at the top of the table.

And ahead of hosting fourth-placed Felixstowe and Walton United tomorrow (3pm), and then travelling to local rivals Newmarket Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm), Greygoose feels his side have frightened the opposition in some of their wins.

“I’d like to think teams will be scared of us,” said the Mildenhall boss, who watched his side cruise to a 5-1 win at Fakenham Town on Saturday.

“We treat any team we play with respect, but there’s been a couple of teams we’ve played who have been scared of us.

“Saturday against Fakenham we were playing against gale force wind and it was some of the best football we’ve played since I’ve been here.

“Apart from the FA Cup, the only disappointment so far, we’ve started really well.”

n Former Mildenhall Town player Tom Youngs will be signing copies of his new book ‘What Dreams Are (Not Quite) Made Of’ at Waterstones, 36 Butter Market, Bury St Edmunds this Saturday (11am to noon).

n Thetford Town have signed midfielder Max Melanson from Dereham, who made his debut in the 2-1 defeat at Newmarket Town on Tuesday.

On Saturday Thetford visit Ely City (3pm), and on Tuesday they are home to Kirkley and Pakefield (7.45pm).

n Walsham le Willows won 3-2 at Haverhill Rovers on Saturday, despite having Andrew Wood sent off, but were beaten 2-0 at Gorleston on Tuesday.

They host Saffron Walden tomorrow (3pm) and visit Ipswich Wanderers on Tuesday.

n Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town will aim to extend their unbeaten run when they host Diss Town tomorrow (3pm). Stow drew 2-2 with Haverhill Borough at the weekend and beat Braintree Town Reserves 2-0 on Tuesday.

n Team Bury, beaten 4-0 at AFC Sudbury Reserves last week, face a trip to Coggeshall Town tomorrow, and host Dereham Town Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm.)