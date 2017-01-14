MATCH REPORT: Macclesfield bring AFC's record Trophy run to an end

THE BUILDBASE FA TROPHY SECOND ROUND PROPER: AFC Sudbury 1 Macclesfield Town 3

National League outfit Macclesfield Town showed why they ply their trade two leagues higher than AFC Sudbury in a tie in which they always had their Suffolk hosts at an arm's length.

Silkmen debutant Rhys Browne fired in a 23rd minute opener on the break before Anthony Dudley was given too much time and space to work a second from nine minutes later.

AFC started the second half well, but they had to score the next goal to give thenselves a realistic chance of keeping on the road to Wembley.

It was the visitors who were celebrating again though as Macclesfield substitute Jack Sampson made it 3-0 in the 84th minute.

With their heads still not dropping, much to their credit, Sudbury's players rewarded a 500-strong crowd with the goal the overwhelming majority of them had craved two minutes from time.

Craig Parker slipped in Liam Wales who slid the ball in at the near post in a cool display of finishing.

That seemed to spark the hosts into life as an attacking force, but it was ultimately too little too late as they exited the competition.