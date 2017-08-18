Manager: ‘Bramble can move Stow on’

The signing of Titus Bramble has already had a big impact in raising the profile of Stowmarket Town, according to manager Rick Andrews.

But he believes it is on the training pitch where he is set to have the biggest impact.

Andrews said: “I’m very pleased to have secured Titus as a Stowmarket player.

“He fancies playing a bit of football, and we can give him that opportunity. He’s got a lot of friends in the area and it’s just all fallen together really fortunately for us.

“Having a player of his calibre, with the experience and knowledge he brings to the side, is massive for the club. And it’s in training he will probably be at his best for us.

“He’s trained with the squad twice so far and it was brilliant; he knows so much about how to train at a top level, and he’s keen to show us.

“He’s such a friendly and helpful guy that’s already done a lot for the club, and he wants to help us develop.”

The Old Gold and Blacks secured the former Premier League defender last Thursday after the Free Press revealed he had been to train with them, with an understanding his availability is dependent on his coaching role at Ipswich Town.

Andrews added: “He will play when he can really — and that’s fine with us.

“The interest in him joining has been huge, I’m not sure whether that will last all season but we had more than 100 away fans visit from Felixstowe last week — and we were told it was to get a glimpse of Titus.

“So having him with us will also have a positive impact on the gate too.”

Stowmarket play Romford in the Preliminary Round of the Emirates FA Cup tomorrow (3pm), having beaten Barkingside 4-0 to progress.

Andrews said Titus will not be available as he is away with the Ipswich U14s, but was confident in the players he will have at his disposal.

He said: “Romford are a step higher so it will be a difficult game. But we have a lot of players this season who have played at that level and even higher too. So we aren’t that outmatched, and we have the home advantage.”

Unfortunately the club won’t be able to fully capitalise on the home advantage, as the game will be played at Ipswich Wanderers’ ground.

Stow are currently unable to play at Greens Meadow due to an ongoing issue with the pitch. Andrews said: “Ipswich Wanderers have kindly offered us use of their pitch on Saturday and, at only 14 miles away, this is perfect for us.

“We needed to upgrade our pitch for the league but there’s been some drainage issues and it’s been a little delayed.”

He said he expects the pitch to be available for their home game against Newmarket Town on Saturday, August 26.

“It is a little disappointing not to be able to play our first home FA Cup game in years at Greens Meadow but the work is for the benefit of the club,” he added.

“And once it’s done, it’s done, and it will help us in the long term so a bit of patience now is well worth it.”