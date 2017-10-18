Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘Nelson’s fiction has made Mick’s job easy for the East Anglian derby’

I would like to put on record my thanks to Norwich City striker Nélson Oliveira. He has given Mick McCarthy possibly the easiest team talk of his career for the East Anglian Derby on Sunday (Sky Sports Football, 12pm).

Mr Oliveira claims our feathered friends up the A140 are the “better club” with “better players”.

Better players? Maybe. Better club? No chance.

Norwich have had the better of Town in recent years and meetings between the two sides – we haven’t got one over them since April 2009 – Jim Magilton’s last game as manager.

And it cannot be argued than in the past few years, it has been far more exciting being a Norwich fan – a day out at Wembley, and a few seasons in the Premier League, too.

We may bang on about our history (if you’ve got it, flaunt it) – but it’s better than banging on about attendances.

So Mick, dig out Mr Oliveira’s quotes, plaster them all over the home changing room, and let our football do the talking – and ensure he eats his words

A team talk shouldn’t be required for a derby game, in my opinion. Players should know how much this result means to the supporters.

If we were to win only two games all season, it has to be against this lot.

And in the week where Ipswich Town FC celebrated its 139th birthday (it feels like 139 years since we had a derby win), it would be so fitting to win – and remind the nation who the Pride of Anglia is.

Norwich are a club in transition. I think this might be our best chance in the past few years of finally beating them.

May the best team win.

