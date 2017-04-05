Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘A drab Saturday, a nice Tuesday — but players must keep pressure on’

I like to think I have a decent sense of humour — I’ve been had on April Fools Day on more than one occasion.

But I did have to look twice when the teams were announced on Saturday, and Jonathan Douglas has been recalled to the side.

Of course, the midfielder does not pick himself in the team.

But this is a man who hadn’t played since Boxing Day, often hadn’t made the squad, and had been told he won’t be here next season.

It wasn’t the best move to heal club and fan relations — at a near all-time low.

The draw against Birmingham was a fairly drab display. There wasn’t a huge amount to be excited about (how many times could that be written this season?)

But Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Wigan was nice — a few youngsters in, back to 3-5-2, some good football, three goals, and both strikers scored.

Our opposition was fairly poor and many pointed out Bartosz Białkowski had to make two or three very good saves.

But so did their keeper.

Perhaps most satisfying is that our determination forced three Wigan mistakes — and we clinically punished them all.

This Saturday we return to somewhat of a happy hunting ground for Town, taking on a Fulham side well and truly in the play-off hunt (3pm).

But just because we appear to be safe from relegation, now nine points off the bottom three with just six games to play, it does not mean it’s time for our players to take the foot off the gas.

There are lots of people on the fence as to whether they will be renewing their season ticket. Now would be a good time to give everything they can to give them food for thought.

- This Saturday I will be appearing as a guest on BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch (12pm-2pm). You can tune in via the BBC iPlayer and on 104.6/103.9/95.9/95.5