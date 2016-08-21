Ipswich Town fan Russell Claydon is hoping the Blues can do it for Atkinson in the derby

Following the painful play-off exit last time we locked horns, we certainly have a score to settle when the East Anglian Derby returns on Sunday (12pm).

The general consensus seemed to be that it was a good thing to be facing them so early on in the campaign, before they had chance to readjust to life back in the Championship.

But with just three games gone and seven points on the board those Canaries already seem to have a head of steam up, while our start has been a mixed bag.

For all the doom-and-gloom surrounding Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford though there were still a number of first-half chances that were fashioned that, on another day, could have seen a very different outcome.

A point at Molineux would normally be regarded as a good result but on Tuesday we could and should have taken advantage of a lacklustre Wolves side that seemed devoid of ideas.

While we seemed unlucky to not have Daryl Murphy’s header awarded as a goal, we were still left indebted to Bartosz Bialkowski again though, for a fine penalty save, to save Adam Webster’s blushes.

But the performance can certainly give us some confidence heading into Sunday.

Despite the giant gulf in the costs of the squads, I’m expecting another cagey derby affair where a set-piece or a swift counter-attack could prove decisive.

Shackling Wes Hoolahan will be pivotal to our chances, while with David McGoldrick sadly out injured again, we will need a big performance from young Teddy Bishop.

I’d also like to see Tommy Smith brought back into the defence, taking Webster out of the firing line.

It was terrible news to hear about former Town striker Dalian Atkinson’s tragic death this week. He was before my time but what a fitting tribute it would be to do it for Dalian on Sunday.