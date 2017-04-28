Ipswich Legends match helps to raise in excess of £6,500 for charity

The annual Ipswich Town Legends match at Bury Town’s Ram Meadow raised more than £6,500 for charity at the weekend.

Sunday’s event, which had an equal amount of legends on each team for the first time, saw hundreds turn out to see the likes of Matt Holland and Russell Osman in action.

The match raised more than £5,000 for My WiSH Charity’s Forget-Me-Not Dementia Campaign and the ITFC Academy, with an extra £1,400 raised from a Legends Evening with Terry Butcher and Holland — held in conjunction with the Ipswich Town Supporters Club — earlier this month, taking the total raised from the event to more than £21,000 since it first started four years ago.

Sue Smith, fundraising manager for My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital, said: “We wanted to try something different this year by pitting legends against legends and we are delighted with how much was raised for two very worthwhile causes.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported both the Legends Evening and also Sunday’s match.”

The match was closely fought with the Away Legends narrowly winning 4-3.

The scorers for the Home Legends were Alan Lee, Oliver Page and Jarrod Ellis, while the away goalscorers were Charlie Hitch (two), Will Trott and Jon Waters.

The home team featured the likes of Holland and Wayne Brown, while the away team included David Wright, Osman, Gavin Johnson and Darren Currie.

The event was organised in conjunction with Simon Milton, academy director at Ipswich Town, who went off injured after rupturing his Achilles.

Smith said the whole of My WiSH Charity wanted to thank Milton for all of his support since the match first started and to wish him a speedy recovery.

Squads: Home: George Bugg, Kevin Bowman-Boyles, Wayne Brown, Oliver Page, Justin Stamp, Rob Crysell, Simon Milton, Matt Holland, Alan Lee, Tim Grounsell, Matthew Dowling, Andrew Brown Snr, Jarrod Ellis, Andrew Brown Jnr.

Away: James Deacon, Charlie Hitch, David Wright, Will Trott, Russell Osman, Gavin Johnson, Jason Pemberton, Ben King, Darren Currie, Simon Fisher, Ray Collins, David Shuttle, Jon Waters.