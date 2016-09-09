Injury-hit Blues defy the odds to top the early league table

RYMAN LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Bury Town 2

Ware 2

by Alex Moss

at Ram Meadow

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has called on his patched-up squad to show their character by keeping up their unbeaten league record.

The Blues could only name two substitutes on the bench for last Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Ware, which saw them score a late penalty to salvage a share of the spoils.

Bradley Barber (knee), Ollie Canfer (back) and Nick Ingram (hamstring) were all on the sidelines, while substitute Andrew Cusack was also nursing an injury.

And ahead of a trip to Thamesmead Town tomorrow (3pm), Chenery hopes his fit players can maintain one of only two unbeaten records left in the Ryman League Division One North this season.

“We’ve got a good squad of players,” said the Bury boss, who watched his side win 3-0 at Wroxham on Tuesday night to go top after six games.

“We have got injuries but we need to roll our sleeves up and get on with it.

“Yes, we haven’t got the embarrassment of riches other clubs have in this league, but we’ve got good support and it’s a good football club.

“I’ve kept a core group of players for two years and added to it and I think they’ve delivered.

“We went to Dereham (on Bank Holiday Monday) and tore them apart for a 1-0 win.

“I’m really pleased with how we’re shaping up. We go to Thamesmead on Saturday and when we’ve played them before they’ve been quite a cute team.

“They’ve got a few players who are street-wise and understand football.

“They will be a tough team, so we’ve got to make sure we give everything, and in every other game we play.”

Josh Mayhew struck twice from the penalty spot as the Blues came from 2-1 down to claim a point on Saturday.

Mayhew put Bury in front on seven minutes, before his second penalty 10 minutes from time rescued a point.

Bury Town: O’Sullivan, Clements, Wigley, Aitkens, Debenham, Weavers, Garrett, Kennedy (Reed 77), Hughes, Mayhew (MOTM), Jolland. Sub not used: Cusack.

Attendance: 291.