Friends reunited as Sands signs on with Marketmen

John Sands believes that the presence of some familiar faces will help him to flourish in a Needham Market shirt.

The experienced striker completed his move to Bloomfields on Monday, despite having only signed a deal with King’s Lynn in the summer.

The switch will allow Sands to renew acquittances with the likes of Sam Nunn, Billy Clark and Luke Ingram, all of whom were team-mates of the centre-forward at Bury Town.

It was during his stint at Ram Meadow — as well as with Leiston — that Sands also worked under the management of current Needham assistant Richard Wilkins.

And the 29-year-old has insisted that he can only benefit from playing alongside those that know him well.

“I was asked to play out of position at Lynn. They wanted me to drop deep and that is not my game,” he said.

“I am all about playing on the last man and coming alive in the penalty box — that is what Needham want me to do.

“I am really looking forward to it because a lot of the lads know how to get the best out of me.

“The service was not the right type at Lynn, but I know that it will be different at Needham.”

To further highlight his point, Sands won the Ryman League Premier Division Golden Boot in 2012/13 with his 26-goal haul for Bury.

Never one to lack self-belief, the ex-Mildenhall Town frontman has backed himself to go on to have a similar campaign this time around.

“Twenty-five goals is at least what I am hoping to be scoring,” he added.

“I have shown that I am capable of doing it at this level with Bury and at Canvey Island.

“After getting over a few niggles in pre-season, I feel strong and confident.

“It is now down to me to get my head down and work hard.”

Sands made his debut during Tuesday night’s draw at Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town.

Ingram gave the visitors the lead after 60 seconds at Crown Meadow, but Jamie Forshaw earned Lowestoft a point towards the end of the first half.

Prior to that, Needham began 2016/17 with another 1-1 draw last Saturday, this time with Burgess Hill Town.

Colchester United loanee Jack Curtis marked his debut for the club with a 10th-minute goal.

Mark Morsley’s men travel to Kingstonian tomorrow (3pm), before hosting Canvey on Tuesday (7.45pm).