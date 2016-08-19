FA Cup preview: Bury Town players being kept grounded

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery is looking to kick-start another cup run when his side begin their road to Wembley in the Emirates FA Cup at home to Spalding United on Saturday (3pm).

With officials hoping the club’s revamped clubhouse can be open to the public for the first time — painting was finished this week and carpets were laid on Wednesday — Chenery is looking for a polished finish on the pitch to match.

“The FA Cup is a great cup competition, the best domestic competition we have,” he said, ahead of hosting Evo-Stik League Division One South Spalding, who play at the same level as themselves.

“It will be difficult as the opposition are a good outfit but we have home advantage which is a positive.

“Last year we had a nice little cup run which was good for the town and the club.

“But we are under no illusions how tough it will be and we have got to bring our best game, no doubt about it.”

Bury progressed through two rounds of the FA Cup last season before exiting to higher-league Hemel Hempstead Town and four rounds of the FA Vase before succumbing to Dulwich Hamlet.

And they go into the preliminary tie — with £1,925 available for the winners — on the back of two straight wins in the league, following up Saturday’s 2-1 home victory over Waltham Abbey with a 3-2 success at Witham Town.

“It’s been pleasing for me as a manager but I have explained the importance of keeping our feet on the ground,” said Chenery, whose side would face a trip to higher-league Mickleover Sports in the first qualifying round on September 3, should they overcome Spalding.

Summer signing Tom Debenham, who can play in central defence or midfield, did not receive his international clearance following his USA scholarship until Tuesday, so was given an outing with Team Bury ahead of coming into the squad for tomorrow. Ollie Canfer, who missed Tuesday due to work commitments, is also available.