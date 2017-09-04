FA CUP DRAW: Needham host Chesham

Needham Market have been handed a home tie in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Chesham United, who are 13th in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division, will be the visitors to Bloomfields on Saturday, September 16.

Needham set up the tie thanks to a 3-0 win over Clapton on Saturday, with Gareth Heath, Luke Ingram and Callum Harrison getting their names on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, the winners of Tuesday night’s replay between Mildenhall Town and AFC Sudbury will host either Littlehampton Town or Chipstead.

Those two sides will also meet again tomorrow, having played out a 2-2 draw at the weekend.

And if Soham Town Rangers can win Wednesday evening’s replay with Westfields, their reward will be a home clash against Leamington.

FA Cup third qualifying round draw

Needham Market v Chesham United

AFC Sudbury or Mildenhall v Littlehampton Town or Chipstead

Soham Town Rangers or Westfields v Leamington