FA Cup Draw: Bury host Tilbury

Bury Town will welcome fellow Bostik League Division One North side Tilbury to Ram Meadow in the Preliminary Round of this season’s FA Cup.

The Essex side will make the trip over to Suffolk on Saturday, August 19.

Bury won the last meeting between the two sides in March thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Ryan Jolland.

Elsewhere in the Prelimnary Round, Mildenhall Town will travel to the winners of Framlingham Town versus Wadham Lodge.

In the Extra Preliminary Round, Walsham-le-Willows will play host to Basildon United, while Thetford Town travel to United Counties League outfit Eynesbury Rovers.

Should Walsham progress, they will travel to either Diss Town or Great Yarmouth Town, with victory for Thetford pairing them at home with Peterborough Sports.

As for newly-promoted Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Stowmarket Town, they will be on the road at Barkingside.

Were the Old Gold and Blacks to come through that tie, they would host Romford in the next round.

Due to their Step Three status, Needham Market do not enter the competition until the First Round Qualifying.

Saturday, August 5

Extra Preliminary Round

Walsham-le-Willows v Basildon United

Eynesbury Rovers v Thetford Town

Barkingside v Stowmarket Town

Saturday, August 19

Preliminary Round

Bury Town v Tilbury

Framlingham Town or Wadham Lodge v Mildenhall Town

Great Yarmouth or Diss Town v Walsham-le-Willows or Basildon United

Eynesbury Rovers or Thetford Town v Peterborough Sports

Barkingside or Stowmarket Town v Romford