Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Pritchard can make us purr again

If these Norwich City players have been told to fight for their futures, then over the last few weeks many have used their football to express a desire to remain at the club.

Because where City could have faded into complete obscurity, they have continued to show a willingness to play for every point.

And that was clear on Friday as City provided another reminder of what could — and perhaps should — have been this season in beating Brighton at Carrow Road.

Now I know you could argue Brighton were suffering from a promotion hangover, and that there was a hint of fortune about both goals, but it was an impressive performance led once again by Alex Pritchard.

After a tough start to his City career, Pritchard has excelled under Alan Irvine and keeping the talented 23-year-old at the club for next season is a necessity.

But while Pritchard rightly stole the headlines — including my own — against the club he could have joined last summer, it would be rude not to praise Russell Martin on his 300th appearance for the club.

City’s skipper comes in for a lot of stick and while questions over his performances have been justified this season, his value to this club, particularly as captain, should not be undervalued.

But back to the immediate future and tomorrow’s trip to Leeds — wouldn’t it be nice to pick up a result and effectively end Garry Monk’s sides’ promotion dreams?

On Monk, while speculation linking him with the City hotseat couldn’t come at a more convenient time, he is a man I feel would be a good fit for the club.

Whether there is any truth in the rumours, only time will tell, but for now let’s hope he is on the losing side tomorrow and that City’s large and loyal away following is given one final cause for celebration to end a tough year on the road.