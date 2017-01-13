Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Next six games could be defining

I think it’s fair to say that the next month or so will go a long way to defining the outcome of Norwich City’s season.

While it would be naive to get too carried away following the Derby win a few weeks back, there have been signs that City are showing the shoots of recovery following a rather harsh autumn.

While I opted against attending the 2-2 FA Cup draw against Southampton last Saturday, a draw is a credible result, albeit against a much changed Saints side.

Looking at the current table, City’s next six fixtures are against sides positioned 13th or lower.

As the old cliché goes, there are no easy games in football, but if Alex Neil’s side are going to challenge at the business end of the season, now is the time to start putting a run together.

And that starts at bottom club Rotherham tomorrow, where the Canaries need to put right their woeful recent away form.

City haven’t won away in the league since a 2-1 win at Wolves on the 1st of October, a run which has seen five defeats and two draws — and a total of 15 goals conceded.

Of course we are also currently in the middle of the January transfer window, and I would be surprised if Neil didn’t shuffle his pack over the coming weeks.

I won’t speculate about outgoings, although I would be disappointed to see Martin Olsson leave the club.

However, top of the club’s shopping list must be another striker — one in the poacher mould — to compliment the height of City’s existing options.

Finally this week, I was happy to see the club admit they got it wrong over the Southampton ticket prices. While I feel their arm may have been slightly twisted, offering free travel to the replay is a great way to reward fans.

Hopefully those travelling to Yorkshire tomorrow will be rewarded with three points on the pitch.