Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Maddison can continue to shine

In a year that has seen the rise of ‘fake news’, Norwich City scoring three goals away from home — and winning — is something you’d have to see to believe.

But for the 546 hardy souls who made the trip up to Preston on bank holiday Monday — major credit to them all — that was the case as they witnessed City celebrate a fifth away victory of the season, and only a second since October 1.

I know it’s said each and every week, the result means nothing at this stage of the season, but once again there are positives to take from the game — none more so than a goal for James Maddison on his league debut.

The debate will go on as to whether Maddison should have been involved earlier, and I see both sides of the argument, but credit to the young man for biding his time and taking the chance when it arrived.

Yes we haven’t exactly excelled this season, but Maddison is unfortunate in the sense he plays in a position where City, with the likes of Wes Hoolahan and Alex Pritchard, have genuine talent.

But one thing is for certain, although let’s not get too carried away and heap pressure on the 20-year-old, Maddison is a special talent who will feature more prominently next season, and hopefully for many years to come.

That said, I would be surprised to see him start tonight against an already promoted Brighton side who need a win to secure the Championship title.

Even now, I stand by the fact that Chris Hughton was the wrong manager at the wrong time for City, who probably needed another ‘up-and-at-them’ style boss to follow Paul Lambert.

But there’s no doubting his ability, and his honesty as a man, so I hope he gets a warm reception from the Carrow Road faithful before City put the Seagulls’ title party on hold.