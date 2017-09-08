Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Balance is key to progress

As with life, sometimes in football you must take a step backwards in order to move in the right direction.

And that might be the case for Daniel Farke as he searches for the winning formula at Norwich City.

It goes without saying that City are yet to reap the benefits of Farke’s philosophy and while it would be foolish to abandon those principles on the back of five games, we all know football is a results business.

For that reason, it would be wrong to underplay the importance of the back-to-back home games against Birmingham and Burton.

Two wins and the optimism begins to seep back – anything else and the inevitable pressure will rise.

For me, Farke needs to find a happy medium between his continental style of football and a style that is suited to winning games in the Championship.

The key to that would be the return of Alex Tettey next to Harrison Reed – which some might view as that backwards step.

While most of the criticism this season has been aimed at City’s defence, the back four have often been left exposed by a midfield which have easily been overrun – especially when City get caught up the pitch (see Sunderland, Villa and Millwall).

That’s not to say I blame Reed, more the lone holding midfield role he has found himself operating.

I know with Tettey you are guaranteed at least five misplaced passes a game, but this young City side is longing for his tenacity and experience.

Another change I would make is to bring Wes Hoolahan into the middle. I love Wes more than most, but sticking him on the right is a waste. A central Wes is a dangerous Wes – something which will be key against two sides likely to park men behind the ball.

Here’s to six points and kick-starting this season.