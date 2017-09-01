Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Alarm bells are ringing

Losing games is part and parcel of watching Norwich City away from home.

Well at least that seems to have become the case over the last few years with City winning just eight of their last 44 games away from Carrow Road — if you discount that day at Wembley.

Over that time there have been some woeful performances — special mentions go to Brighton and Sheffield Wednesday last season — but last weekend’s debacle at The Den may just be the most embarrassing.

With the exception of perhaps the first five minutes, City were brushed aside with an unnerving ease by a team who let’s face it, would be happy to just stay in the division this season.

And while talk of change is a tad premature, there can be no hiding from the fact that Norwich City are in real trouble at this current time.

To put it politely, City are absolutely hopeless at defending.

It’s easy to point at individuals — and as always Russell Martin is first in the firing line — but the truth is individually, and collectively, City are falling woefully short of what can be described as acceptable standards.

But there are shoots of optimism — one sprouting from the return to fitness of Timm Klose.

Granted Timm struggled at times last season, but that extra year of Championship experience can only be a good thing.

And if it’s Championship experience you are after, then look no further than new signing Grant Hanley.

Hanley might not be the most aesthetically pleasing defender, but he knows this level and most importantly knows how to keep the ball out of the net.

It’s been a testing few weeks for City fans, but as the *great* D:Ream once sang, ‘Things Can Only Get Better’. I hope that’s the case anyway.