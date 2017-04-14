Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: 50-goal Wes still the master

While it would be naive to suggest last Saturday’s dethroning of The Royals atones in any way for what has been a wasted season, it would still be wrong not to celebrate the victory for what it was.

Because for Norwich City to put in a performance of that quality and confidence after such an abysmal week, in which the players rightly received a great deal of criticism, showed real character.

And what a display it was, putting our visitors to the sword with a display of swagger and tempo, once again orchestrated by the diminutive pairing of Wes Hoolahan and Alex Pritchard.

For all the talk of a summer of changes and transition — and don’t get me wrong it is still needed — it’s those two, along with Nelson Oliveira, who for me can spearhead City’s promotion charge next season.

The link-up play was exquisite and the quality of finishing unnerving.

I mean, who scores six goals in a single half of football? It’s no coincidence the last time those three started at the same time was when City put five past Forest in February.

And it was fitting that Wes chose such a magical performance to score his 49th and 50th goals for the club.

I know I wax lyrical about the Irishman but it really has been a privilege to watch him pull on a City shirt over the last nine years, and long may it continue.

But back to earth and while in the grand scheme of things the result means little — and if anything only heightens the sense of frustration surrounding this season — there certainly is value to finishing on a high, if for no other reason than to breed the feeling of positivity at Carrow Road.

And that feel-good factor would certainly be boosted by another victory against a promotion-chasing side this afternoon (3pm), with Fulham the visitors.