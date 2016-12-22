Comeback win puts Haverhill Rovers into quarter-final

Haverhill Rovers overturned a one-goal deficit to defeat Walsham le Willows and progress into the last eight of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

After a goalless first period Rovers’ top-scorer Danny Hill hit the post before Walsham’s Ryan Twinn headed home from a corner to put the home side 1-0 up on the hour.

The lead lasted for ten minutes before Hill ran from the half-way line and jinked his way past three home defenders before levelling with his 14th goal of the campaign.

Ten minutes later a fine move by Rovers saw Hill lay off to substitute Rhys Shulver, who fed the ball to Owen Boddey and his cross was headed home by striker Rory Jebb.

It was the 19-year-old’s tenth goal of the season and one that was good enough to win the match and earn Rovers a quarter-final tie at home to Stanway Rovers on January 31.