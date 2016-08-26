Chenery expecting to ring the changes after early FA Cup exit

Ben Chenery is expected to make several changes to the Bury Town team that lost against Spalding United in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday when they return to league action this weekend.

The Blues suffered their earliest exit in the FA Cup for 13 years after losing 3-0 at home to Spalding in the preliminary round last weekend.

And Blues boss Chenery is ready to give some of the fringe players in his squad the chance to shine when they host Great Wakering Rovers in Ryman League Division One North tomorrow (3pm).

“There will be changes for Saturday because people have waited for their chance and they will get their chance,” said Chenery, who takes his side to Dereham Town on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

“If you don’t perform then someone takes your place. The one thing we don’t have here is favouritism and I will be candid and straight down the line.

“If you’re not performing I will make a change and I look forward to giving them a chance on Saturday.”

Bury are one of six sides who have won both of their opening two league fixtures in Division One North, and face a side in Great Wakering Rovers this weekend who have tasted defeat in their two league outings so far in 2016/17.

“We can’t wait to put it right on Saturday,” Chenery said. “We’re disappointed with the result in the FA Cup but we’re positive.

“We’re doing well in the league so we’ll put this one to bed and will look for a win on Saturday.

“I want us to pass the ball and I want our lads to play the right way. In the first-half against Spalding we were a joy to watch and I think the fans would have been pleasantly surprised by what they saw.”

A brace from Bradley Wells and a late strike from Andrew Wright sealed a 3-0 win for Evo-Stik Division One South outfit Spalding on Saturday.

But for Bury, who opened their new clubhouse before the game, they will see it as an opportunity missed, as they dominated the first-half and could have gone into the break in front.

Tevan Allen and Josh Mayhew both came close for Bury during the opening period, while Ollie Hughes had two inviting chances to break the deadlock early on in the second-half.

The Blues paid the price for their missed chances as Spalding struck three unanswered goals to book a trip to higher league Mickleover Sports in the first qualifying round.

Bury Town: Heath, Allen, Cusack, Aitkens, Clements, Weavers (Ingram 75), Garrett, Mayhew (Jolland 41), Hughes, Barber, Canfer (Reed 31). Subs not used: Debenham, De’ath, Kennedy, O’Sullivan. Attendance: 274.