Appeal goes out for football boots

Footballers in Suffolk are being urged to donate their old boots to players residing in Africa.

Suffolk FA will be supporting Boots2Africa as part of the forthcoming Love Football, Live Football Week sponsored by MH Goals Ltd from October 14-22

Boot Banks will be set up at five locations across the county – in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Ipswich, Stowmarket and Lowestoft – for players to leave their unwanted boots.

Boots2Africa was co-founded by Iain Finch, who lives near Colchester and runs the small family charity-registered organisation.

He said: “It’s not just about the football – it is also about improving foot health in towns and local communities across Africa.

“We formed the charity and called it Boots2Africa and in the past year we have collected just short of 3,000 pairs of boots and nearly 1,000 items of kit.

“More than 1,000 pairs of boots are now being used in six countries – Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia – across southern and equatorial Africa.

“We are delighted that Suffolk FA are supporting us during their Love Football, Live Football Week.

Suffolk FA Senior Football Development Officer Michael Cornall said: “ They are a fantastic cause and as well as celebrating grassroots football in Suffolk, this initiative provides the opportunity to support football on a global scale.

Among the five locations selected to situate a boot bank is the Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds and the Suffolk Football Associations’s headquarters in Stowmarket.