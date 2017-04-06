Allen looks to fire Lionesses into summer’s Euro U19 Finals

Georgia Allen faces one of the biggest and most exciting week’s of her football career to date as the Moreton Hall-raised youngster looks to fire Enlgand Under-19s into this summer’s 2017 UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship, writes Russell Claydon.

The former King Edward VI School pupil is set to take to the pitch tomorrow in Manavgat, Turkey (10am), as The Lionesses take on Denmark in a match which they cannot afford to lose if they want to stay on course for a place in the Northern Ireland finals in August.

Only the team that tops each of the six Elite Round qualifying groups, made up of four nations each, goes through to the summer’s competition proper showpiece event.

England kicked off their campaign with three points this week after recording a 3-0 victory over hosts Turkey, with 18-year-old midfielder Allen, who this year went to the States on a football scholarship, in the starting line-up.

The Lionesses only have two days to recover from Friday’s Denmark showdown before they face a defining test against the Czech Republic (1.30pm), also in the 1,000 capacity Arslan Zeki Demirci Spor Kompleski stadium in Mavagat.