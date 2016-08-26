Across the border with Russell Claydon: Positives to build on for Town after derby display

We may still be waiting for a first East Anglian derby victory since 2009, but there was plenty to be upbeat about on Sunday afternoon.

There was no comparison between the cost of the players on each side, but when it came down to it, we showed we can still mix it with the division’s top guns.

I don’t think either side really deserved to win it, but after Jonathan Douglas’ early effort was shown to be wrongly ruled out for offside, and Daryl Murphy was denied a penalty, we weren’t far off taking the derby spoils.

The goal and Steven Whittaker’s effort off the post aside, Norwich rarely troubled our goalkeeper. And it was far from a backs-to-the-wall display, either.

Derby games are ones I usually fear. But this one became one to almost revel in.

Low budget Town trading punches with a City side still splashing around in Premier League cash.

Grant Ward showed again what a class act he can be with his direct running and pinpoint deliveries, and looks a great addition for around £600,000.

And Adam Webster also shone, starting to show why Mick McCarthy made him his most expensive addition since arriving at the club.

But the day belonged to Jonas Knudsen, who has come in for a fair bit of criticism from the fans. Following Tyrone Mings and Aaron Cresswell was always going to be tough but McCarthy has stuck with the young Dane and the consistency his game lacked is starting to come good. I’m not so sure he’ll score many more with his right though!

Preston will come to Portman Road on Saturday (3pm) buoyed by their first league win of the campaign, and the onus will now be making sure we build on the positives of our derby display by taking three precious points into the international break.