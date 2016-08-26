Across the border with Edward Seaman: Draw a fair result as City fail to make quality count

In the aftermath of last Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Portman Road, it was all too easy to feel disappointed with both the result and performance of Norwich City.

By all means, a point apiece was a fair result in a game which saw style meet substance, or physicality for the want of a better word.

That’s not a dig at Ipswich and it’s perhaps something City, possessing the level of quality that we do, will have to smart up to as we travel to some of the less technically gifted teams in this division.

In truth, barring a 15-minute spell after taking the lead, the Canaries never really managed to get going and Ipswich do deserve some of the credit for that.

Mick McCarthy’s side were strong, direct and up for the fight, all of which was epitomised by Daryl Murphy, one of the first players I’ve seen make Timm Klose look uncomfortable at the heart of the City defence.

To our credit, we continued to try and get the ball down and with a little bit of luck, could have stolen victory through Steven Whittaker.

But most importantly, in our weakest derby performance in seven years, we avoided defeat.

Tuesday night’s EFL Cup (or League Cup if you wish) win against Coventry was much more pleasing on the eye.

While it’s difficult to read into cup games, City’s ‘second string’ showed they are more than capable of stepping up to the plate.

A few weeks ago I laid down the gauntlet to the Canaries’ young stars, and to a man they delivered.

Sergi Canos, Jacob Murphy, Louis Thompson and James Maddison were all excellent, as was substitute Ben Godfrey. Josh Murhpy was also much improved.

And I expect to see some of those names feature as City travel to Birmingham tomorrow. A win would be the perfect way to welcome in the first international break of the season.