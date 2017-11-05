Final race victory wraps up a great first season on a Yamaha

Thetford racer Ryan Vickers has reflected on a ‘fantastic’ season in the British Superbikes Stock 600, which he wrapped up with a final race victory.

The 18-year-old apprentice machine operator was participating in his first season in the motorbike racing competition, having moved up from the junior ranks.

He came eighth in the championship overall, but the highlight came on the final weekend, which took place at Brands Hatch GP circuit in October.

He had a fantastic race from fourth position on the grid, climbing positions gradually before taking the race in front of an ecstatic crowd of 58,000.

It was a strong result for the teenager, who has made rapid progress from the start of the season on the new 2017 Yamaha.

Vickers, who races under the family run team “Team Vickers”, is mentored by former MotoGP winner Alan Carter.

Although finishing his first year on a 600cc bike, he said he felt he had gained the necessary skills and experience to move to a bigger bike next season.

“There’s quite a few things to consider,” he said. “I have a few offers on the table but I need to think long and hard about my options first.

“My overall goal is to reach the top, it would be a dream to race in the MotoGP, so I do want to keep progressing.

“And part of that progression is moving on to bikes with bigger engines.

“But, at the same time, I’d also be happy to stay at this level for another year and gain even more experience.

“I would target the overall championship though and look for more wins.

“This season, I got two podium finishes, with the best coming last.

“It was a great way to finish the season.

“I had finished third earlier in the season so I had already experienced that but hadn’t won a race.

“And it was awesome to do it at Brands Hatch — there were about 60,000 people there so the atmosphere was incredible.”

He added that he will be happy whatever he ends up racing on next year, as he appreciates what a ‘brilliant’ opportunity he has.

“I’m getting the chance to chase and possibly fulfil my dreams,” he said. “I just hope it can continue.”